File photo

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says Magistrate Vongai Guriro failed to make a ruling on his case today claiming that she was too busy.

He says she instead promised to deliver the ruling tomorrow.

This is in a case in which Chin’ono is asking her to recuse herself from his case after having made a pre-ruling suggesting that he was guilty before real trial.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono has vowed to continue exposing corruption saying he is not afraid of being jailed for exposing graft involving high profile persons.

Responding to one of his followers who complimented his bravery, Chin’ono said he has been jailed many times before and there is nothing to be afraid of now.

“I am not scared about going to jail, I have been there already!

“No struggle against corruption has ever been without personal sacrifice!

“I know they will send me to jail, but they will achieve NOTHING!

“The struggle will gain global prominence from my imprisonment, & that’s good,” he said.

Zwnews