Kadoma Cottco Ginnery’s delinter plant has been revived and commissioning is due next week.

As reported by the Zimbabwe Economic Review, the plant which shut down 5 years ago is set to begin operations soon.

The plant separates cotton seed from lint, and its revival has reached 90%, with the company’s technical team expected to do a test run this week.

About US$800 000 has been used towards the revival of the plant, which after stopping operating forced the government to outsource cotton seed from private companies.

Zimbabwe is among the biggest cotton producers in the region.

Meanwhile, the country has not been realising much from the white gold, as it used to export cotton in raw form.