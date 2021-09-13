President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially opened the Zimbabwe Science Park 1 and Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency housed at the University of Zimbabwe.

Science parks houses complimentary and mutually reinforcing science capabilities for industrialisation and modernisation.

According to the Ministry of Information, these support the creation of an environment conducive for industrial development in space technology; Foster research in geospatial science and earth observation, space science, space engineering, communications, navigation and space physics.

ZINGSA was established through the Research Act Chapter 10:22 and mandated to promote peaceful use of space.

