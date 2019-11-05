HWANGE man nearly kills wife over sex

A Hwange man has been convicted of attempted murder after a dispute over conjugal rights with his wife turned sour.

Lovemore Dube, aged 36, who is a footballer at Makomo Resources, is awaiting sentence after being convicted of attempted murder in a case of an argument over conjugal rights gone wrong.

It is the state case that Dube demanded s-ex from his wife but she refused as she was on her monthly period.

This did not go down well with Dube who then strangled his wife on the neck, knocked her head against a brick wall several times and hit her with clenched fists.

The state further alleged that Dube struck his wife once with an axe on the forehead before she was rescued by a Trinity Ndlovu.

A report was made to the police which led to his arrest.

Dube who was convicted by magistrate, Collet Ncube, and will be sentenced on the 11th of November.

