Zim-Botswana Afcon match switched back to Harare

CAF on Tuesday asked the Zimbabwe Football Association if it could guarantee that the Barbourfields Stadium floodlights will work, and the local football body could not give the assurance.

As a result, the November 15 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana will most likely be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare and not at Bulawayo’s Barboufields Stadium.

ZIFA communications chief Xolisani Gwesela said:

We tried all we could but CAF said there was no certainty on the Barbourfields lighting system because those floodlights were last used in 2017.

CAF wants all Africa Cup of Nations matches to kick-off simultaneously at 5 PM local time, which means that part of the match will be played under floodlights.

Having last been used two years ago, there is a concern that Barbourfields’ floodlights may fail.

agencies