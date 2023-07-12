BBC presenter Huw Edwards, according to his wife Vicky Flind, has been identified as the individual at the center of allegations concerning payments for sexually explicit images. Flind released a statement through the PA news agency, revealing that her husband is currently undergoing inpatient hospital care for severe mental health issues. She requested privacy for their family during this challenging time.

Flind’s statement emphasized her concern for Huw’s well-being and the protection of their children. It acknowledged his documented struggle with severe depression in recent years and highlighted that the recent events have exacerbated his condition, leading to his current hospitalization. Flind mentioned that once he recovers sufficiently, Huw intends to address the published stories. She clarified that Huw was informed of the allegations against him last Thursday.

Given the circumstances and Huw’s condition, Flind urged respect for the privacy of their family and all individuals affected by these distressing events. She expressed Huw’s deep regret that many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation and hoped that her statement would put an end to it.