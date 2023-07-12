A Notice of Appeal challenging the High Court ruling against the Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has been successfully filed with the Supreme Court, his camp has revealed.

This suspends the High Court ruling barring Kasukuwere’s candidature from this year’s election set for 23 August.

Therefore Kasukuwere remains a presidential contender until the superior court rules otherwise.

Apparently, Kasukuwere’s spokesperson and legal counselor Jacqueline Sande and campaign team chairperson Walter Mzembi both retweeted in confirmation that an appeal has indeed been filed with the higher court.

Meanwhile, Head of Digital Marketing and Mobilisation in Kasukuwere’s team Cde Never Maswerasei thanked Zimbabweans the support saying they had underestimated the support.

“Dear Zimbabwe: Thank you for standing with the leading and most marked candidate in this election. I want to assure you all that the real match has started.

“Quite frankly, we had underestimated the level of your support. President @Hon_Kasukuwere IS STILL VERY MUCH IN THE RACE.

“We are very sorry for not having correctly gauged the magnitude of support President Kasukuwere has countrywide.

“It came to us as a huge embarrassment that we did not know how much the leading and most wanted candidate is loved everywhere. Towns & villages have since come alive.

“We are very sorry for not having correctly gauged the magnitude of support President Kasukuwere has countrywide.

“It came to us as a huge embarrassment that we did not know how much the leading and most wanted candidate is loved everywhere. Towns & villages have since come alive.”

Zwnews