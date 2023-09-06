0 0

A user-friendly Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Direct mobile application that helps investors to buy and sell securities listed on the bourse remotely was recently developed.

Investors are urged to visit Google play store and download the ZSEDirect Mobile App.

The application enables retail investors a smart way to manage their investments in a highly informative way.

In an update, ZSE chief executive officer, Justin Bgoni said:

“The ZSE Direct Mobile App is currently available on Google Playstore for Android users, with plans to make it available on Apple Store in the shortest possible time,” he said at the time.

The commodities market has also added new features to the ZSE Direct platform launched one year ago that will allow broad information access.

Zwnews