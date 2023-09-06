1 0

Zambia as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence, Security and Cooperation chair has called for an extraordinary meeting at ministerial level.

High on the meeting agenda is a host of pertinent issues to do with the deployment of a SADC Mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It is not clear if Zimbabwe will come up for discussion following the just ended disputed elections in the country.

Apparently, SADC Observer Mission head Nevers Mumba recently handed over his final report to the Organ’s chairperson President Hakainde Hichilema.

Zwnews