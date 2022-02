Image: Hourly hits

Highfields township which is hosting Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamia’s rally is trending on the internet.

Zimbabwe Grounds is the venue where the rally is taking place, is also trending like nobody’s business.

Meanwhile, Yellow Sunday is the name given to today’s rally.

Under tagline: “NgaapindeHakeMukoma meaning Chamisa should be the next President.

Zwnews