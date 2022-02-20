The Zimbabwe Republic Police encourages parents and guardians not to leave their children with strangers especially girls.

On 17 February 2022, a report of rape was recorded at ZRP Maphisa Post to the effect that, a juvenile (12) was raped by a herd boy (17) at Gohole Village, Chief Nyangazonke, Maphisa.

The victim had been left home with the suspect as the aunt went to the fields.

Meanwhile, Police have nabbed the suspect and will appear in court soon.

Apparently, on 18/02/22, ZRP Tsholotsho recorded an incident of a suspected bomb explosion involving two minors (aged 3 and 12) at Magotsha line, Chief Ngqoya, Tsholotsho.

The duo picked up a metal object from the bush and started playing with it before it exploded.

One of the victims sustained a laceration on the nose, left knee, thigh and groin area while the other sustained injuries on the stomach, nose, right hand, chin and thigh.

Police say investigations are underway to determine the nature and type of the explosive device.

Zwnews