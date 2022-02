President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the Mashonaland East Province, where he will be addressing a rally at Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera.

ZANU PF supporters have thronged Ridhaka Stadium for the Star Rally.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa will attend the National Youth Day Celebrations at the Robert Mugabe Square at 0700hrs tomorrow the 21st of February 2022.

The day commemorates late former President Robert Mugabe’s birthday.

Zwnews