The High Court is today, Wednesday 28 April 2021 expected hear a fresh bail application by Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe and fellow opposition MDC Alliance activist Cecilia Chimbiri.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), whose members are representing the two, confirmed the date: “The hearing of their bail appeal on Wednesday will be the fourth time that they have sought to be released from prison pending the commencement of their trial.”

Mamombe and Chimbiri have been denied freedom on bail on three occasions by the High and Magistrates Court, as the two courts ruled that the duo are likely to commit the same offense once released from custody.

The two were arrested on March 5 and charged with breaching Covid-19 regulations after addressing a news conference calling for the release of pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Meanwhile, Mamombe was recently dragged out of a private hospital in the night last Thursday where she was being treated for “severe stomach pain” and returned to Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

Apparently there has been an outcry over the way she was treated by the authorities, with a number of diplomatic missions accredited to the country expressing concern and calling on the state to refrain from human rights violations.

Women’s organisations have also voiced grave concern over Mamombe’s continued arrest and detention, including denial of medical attention, saying she has been “deliberately” and “vindictively” targeted since her abduction.

