MDC-Alliance vice president Tendai Biti and five other party legislators are expected know their fate today when the High Court sits to pass a verdict on whether or not their recall from Parliament is valid.

The hearing was billed for yesterday, however, Justice Tawanda Chitapi moved the matter to today.

Deferring the matter, Justice Chitapi said that was to allow Benjamin Rukanda’s legal counsel to consider some cases cited on preliminary points raised by the lawmakers’ counsel.

This follows a move by Rukanda, who claims to be acting secretary general of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to bar the return of six MPs to Parliament, namely, Biti, the legislator for Harare East, William Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Kucaca Ivumile Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South).

They were expelled from parliament few weeks ago, after Rukanda advised the Speaker of Parliament in writing that the PDP had recalled them.

However, a High Court judge reversed their expulsion saying Rukanda had no legal ground to cause Biti and company’s recall from Parly.

The judge ruled that Rukanda was not a bona fide SG of PDP.

Meanwhile Rukanda made other application whose verdict is expected to be heard today.

-Zwnews