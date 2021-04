The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case which occurred in Gwanda on 26 April 2021.

The robbers hit a supermarket at Nare Business Centre and went away with US$6,000 and ZAR 500,000.

ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the criminals also attacked the complainant, who is recovering at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the police has warned members of the public against braai and drinking parties.

-Zwnews