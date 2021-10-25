A Manchester United supporter based in Harare appeared in court on Monday facing attempted murder charges following a spite in which he attacked a Liverpool fan with a shovel after his team’s five-zero hammering at Old Trafford.

The Man U fan, Farai Munhenga (28), who appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi, was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to November 17.

Munhenga was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

Allegations are that on Sunday at around 7pm, Munhenga assaulted Steven Muzikoza with a shovel on the face and hands after the latter teased him over the match result.

Muzikoza sustained cuts on his face and hands after the assault. Munhenga is a Manchester United fan while Muzikoza supports Liverpool. Munhenga was then apprehended by witnesses leading to his arrest.

The English Premier League match was played at Old Trafford on Sunday and Manchester United lost to Liverpool.

newsday