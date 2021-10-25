(Nelson Chamisa and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema)

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has fired Zambia Security Intellegence Service Director General Hector Sikazwe and his deputy Edith Mwenya.

President Hichilema has also appointed Friday Nyambe as the Director General of the Zambia Security Intelligence services while Francis Mwale will be his deputy.

The appointments are with immidiate effect.

Hichilema has congratulated those appointed and wished them Gods blessings .

The Head of state has also wished Sikazwe and Mwenya well in the new endevour.

This is according to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya.

Zwnews