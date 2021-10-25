Jeetwin Casino is a brand new online casino in India that only came online in 2019. Unsurprisingly, the website is super modern and attracts the attention of customers. Of course, the latest technology has been used to keep players happy. It also applies to the bonus, which we’ll talk more about later.

The selection of games is attractive, and the website convinces with its ease of use. We also paid attention to the reliability of the provider. Here we can give a full guarantee: If you have registered with Jeetwin, you have chosen a reliable and reputable provider. Because of that, we can rule out cheating and fraud. Although licensed by Curacao, a safe Jeetwin games environment is still ensured. Awe-inspiring is the vast selection of games that come from a wide variety of software manufacturers. Thus, there are many unknown titles in the portfolio, and a great variety is given.

Casino game developers

Numerous software manufacturers provide a great variety at Jeetwin Casino India.

If you also want to play online casino games from lesser-known software manufacturers, then Jeetwin Casino is the place to be! The gaming portfolio has a good selection of numerous slot machines, but of course, you can also play video poker or find variety in table and card games. There are over 500 games in the portfolio, so diversity is guaranteed. Among the providers, there are several leading manufacturers, such as Merkur and Evolution Gaming:

NetEnt;

Evolution Gaming;

Quickspin;

ELK;

IGT;

Yggdrasil;

More than ten other game suppliers.

Playing from your browser at Jeetwin Casino

If you want to use the games at Jeetwin Casino India on rupees, you don’t need to download any software. Instead, the casino works with an HTML5 website. It means that you can take advantage of the offer without downloading any software not only through your PC but also through your smartphone or tablet.

To play online casino games for real rupees, you must register and make a deposit. Only a few details are required for registration. For this reason, signup is fast. After choosing an avatar, you need to enter the following data:

Email;

Username;

Password;

Password confirmation;

Phone number;

Proof that you are an adult and accept the Terms and Conditions;

Guarantee that you have read and accepted the Privacy Policy;

If desired, agree to receive information about current promo codes and bonus promotions;

Additional promo code (if any).

A wide range of payment options

The choice of payment options at Jeetwin Casino is enormous. In addition to the usual payment methods, you can, for example, deposit Bitcoin. Deposits and withdrawals generally have no fees. Most payment methods result in immediate funds being deposited into your customer account, so you can start playing right away. You can depositing using the following payment methods:

Visa;

Mastercard;

Paysafecard;

Neteller;

ecoPayz.

Almost all payment methods are also available for your payments. However, Paysafecard is not available for technical reasons. In general, you can only make payouts using the payment methods you used to deposit with this provider.

A staff member checks each withdrawal request before it is submitted for payment. According to their information, the processing time is about three business days. Depending on which payment method you choose, the payment may take a little longer. For example, with bank transfers, the waiting time is several business days. Also, before you can withdraw money, you must verify your identity with an ID card. Either an ID card or a passport is accepted for this purpose. Your residential address must be verified by an official document, such as a recent phone or electricity bill. The deposit is credited to your casino bank except for a bank transfer, and you can start playing online casino games immediately.

Good 24/7 availability

In the case of any problems, please contact the Jeetwin staff around the clock. Jeetwin Casino India on rupees also offers live chat, which has become the most critical communication option. Here, of course, the response will be rapid. Once we opened the chat window, it only took a staff member a few seconds to get in touch with us. You can also pick up the phone, but it’s a landline number located overseas. Round-the-clock support, however, applies solely to email. You can write an email to the address of this gambling club.

Unfortunately, the chat is only available in English, so you must be prepared to speak English under certain circumstances. If you prefer to get help quickly and without bureaucracy, you can also use the FAQ section.

Does Jeetwin Casino have a bonus for existing customers?

Yes, there are numerous bonus promotions for existing customers, such as the loyalty points system for Jeetwin login and many other bonuses such as deposit bonuses or free spins. However, advertisements are always limited in time.

Bonus Withdrawal

Once you have fulfilled the bonus conditions 100%, you can request a withdrawal without any damage. However, a hasty withdrawal will result in the bonus and the winnings made with the bonus being canceled again. If you are unsure, you should contact support to see to what extent you have fulfilled your bonus wagering.

Is a casino with a Curacao license safe?

Yes, because the Curacao regulator also regularly inspects casinos. It ensures, for example, that the random number generator is not manipulated or that fair play with fair payout keys is possible.

Using the Bonus

There is no need for a promocode to claim the welcome bonus from Jeetwin Casino. However, you must request the compensation manually from customer support after depositing at least Rs. 500 that entitles you to the bonus. We recommend using chat for this, as your request will be processed immediately.

Jeetwin Mobile Casino

Today’s website is optimized for mobile devices. So you can also play Jeetwin Casino without complications and without downloading using your smartphone or tablet. You should only click on the game you want to play, and you can start immediately!

Casino Freespins

Free spins are available for free without a deposit. All you have to do is open an account and confirm your email address.

You can’t cash out free spins because they only mean you can play for free, so you can’t withdraw an amount equivalent to the value of the free spins.