Multiple Vehicles Reduced to Ashes in Overnight Blaze Along Willowvale Road, Harare.

The cause of the destructive fire, which engulfed several vehicles at a home industry last night, remains unknown. Mildred Kakora, a distressed witness, urgently reached out to H-Metro, seeking assistance from fire fighters as her garage and nearby areas were affected.

Despite repeated calls to the fire brigade, they had yet to arrive at the scene, leaving Mildred anxious about the safety of her clients’ vehicles. She pleaded for immediate intervention, prompting a call to engage the fire fighters to swiftly respond to the unfolding emergency.