The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident involving a Mazda 5 vehicle which occurred at the 105 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Maphisa Road.

The accident took place on 27/11/23 at around 1230 hours in which three people were killed whilst four others were injured.

Meanwhile, two people were killed whilst one person was injured when a Toyota Alteza vehicle veered off the road before hitting a tree along 12th Avenue at a curve between Park Road and Herman Road in Bulawayo on 25/11/23 at around 1900 hours.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for post mortem whilst the injured person is admitted at the same hospital.

Zwnews