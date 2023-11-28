In a distressing incident, a Harare man, identified only as Tafadzwa, fell victim to a cunning scheme orchestrated by two sex workers. The unsuspecting Tafadzwa, enticed by Sasha, initially agreed to pay US$5 for services. Sasha then introduced him to her accomplice, Mitchel, proposing a threesome for US$10.

The trio booked a residence at Gail Court along Samora Machel Avenue, where they were charged an additional US$10 by a person known as Sniper. After satisfying his desires, Tafadzwa found himself targeted by Sasha and Mitchel, who demanded more money. In a swift turn of events, they snatched Tafadzwa’s wallet from his vehicle, containing a substantial sum of US$500, before fleeing the scene.

Prompted by a concerned passerby, the police intervened, arresting the two perpetrators and taking them to Roadport Police Base. Fortunately, Tafadzwa managed to recover some of his money during this process.

Expressing regret over the ordeal, Tafadzwa emphasized the significance of the money, earmarked for his grandmother. Despite recovering US$340, he lamented the unfortunate incident, highlighting the familial importance of the funds.

Sasha and Mitchel, uncooperative with H-Metro, were eventually released after Tafadzwa chose not to file a formal report against them. Meanwhile, tenants at Gail Court urged authorities to address issues related to Room 2, citing concerns about drug dealing and the exploitation of individuals by sex workers in the premises.