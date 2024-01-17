File photo

Residents in some parts of Gweru, yesterday had to endure a sleepless night ‘literally sleeping on table tops’ after heavy down pours soaked walls and flooded their homes.

Most affected were Mambo and Ascot high density suburbs where families were using buckets to scoop out the water.

The government blamed it on poor drainage and poor council planning, as pointed out by Ministry of Information Permanent secretary Nick Mangwana.

Amid the onset of the current wet season, a number of areas in the country have been affected by floods. Mostly low laying areas and structures built in wetlands.

The Meteological Services Department of Zimbabwe has since issued flood warnings across the country.

Zwnews