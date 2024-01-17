President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has returned from his annual, month long leave.

The president spent the month long leave in the country as he visited his farms and other areas of interest including Nyanga holiday resorts.

Apparently, on his return to work, President Mnangagwa receive a donation of 30 tonnes of maize meal from N Richards and Gains Cash & Carry for onward handover to vulnerable citizens.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the donation saying:

“Today, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa @edmnangagwa received 30 tonnes (3000 ×10kg) of mealie meal donations jointly from Gain Cash and Carry and N Richards Group at State House.

“President Mnangagwa will then donate the mealie meal to the less privileged of his choice.”

Zwnews