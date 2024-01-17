As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament rages on, two notable matches are lined up for this evening, especially for Zimbabwean football lovers.

At 1900 hours, Tanzania takes on football powerhouse Morocco. Apparently, no underdog tag should be pinned on one of the two teams amid surprises registered in the tournament so far.

The first was Mozambique holding giants Egypt to a draw, then came Namibia beating favourites Tunisia.

The second match for this evening, which a lot of Zimbabweans are looking forward to is the one at 2200 hours pitting Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbors Zambia.

With the Warriors out of the action, this evening some Zimbabwean football lovers are expected to rally behind Zambia.

Zimbabwe and Zambia share a lot in common apart from the Kariba Dam which provides electricity to the two countries.

At one time, Zimbabwe and Zambia were a single county, during the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Since then, the two countries shared cordial relations, this has always been felt when the two nations meet in encounters that has been code named Th Battle for the Zambezi.’

The relationship however, soured recently following the just ended disputed elections in Zimbabwe.

The Southern African Development Community observer mission led by former Zambian vice president Nevers Mumba condemned the polls as not have been free and fair.

This did not go down well with the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration, and Lusaka was called names by Harare.

