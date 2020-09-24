An outspoken Gweru businesswoman and land mogul allegedly assaulted a rival real estate entrepreneur she has perennially clashed with over a long-standing farm ownership wrangle.

The politically connected business magnet, Smelly Dube- a land developer with properties in Shurugwi, Gweru, Zvishavane and Bulawayo- has been reported to the police for allegedly assaulting Mugeza Hove, a rival land developer.

The River Valley Properties frontwoman Dube and Hove have been locked in a bitter fight over the control and ownership of Heirtfortshare Farm in Gweru.

Dube is strongly linked to the ruling Zanu PF party.

It is alleged that Dube bumped into Hove in Gweru central business district last Friday and she disembarked from her car and went on to assault Hove who was walking along the street.

Reports say Dube attempted to push Hove into her car.

Hove’s legal representative, Thomas Militao has confirmed the incident and revealed that the matter was reported under RRB number 4992481.

“I can confirm that my client was assaulted by Dube on Friday at around 3pm outside Cabs building. She stopped assaulting Hove and went away when people started to gather around,” Militao said.

He, however, said no arrests have been made so and promised to make follow ups in the pursuit of ensuring that justice sees the light of the day.

When contacted, Dube referred questions from the regional Mirror newspaper to her spokesperson before she hung up the phone.

On the other hand, Midlands Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said her office was yet to be appraised on the matter.

mirror

additional reporting: Zwnews

