Gvt suspends Blue Circle, City Bus operating licences

Information filtering through is that the government has suspended operating licenses Bluecircle and City Bus which were involved in a fatal accident along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway on the 16th of March 2024.
According to reports, this suspension has been handed down against the two companies for not being compliant with the country’s regulations on road traffic and safety management.
Apparently, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development says it wants tighter enforcement of traffic laws to reduce carnage on the roads following several fatal accidents in recent days.
Motorists, road users and other traffic safety actors, should collaborate with law enforcement officers to reduce road fatalities.
The Ministry says the Government was committed to the formulation of robust legal, policy, and administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s road safety regime and performance.
Zwnews
