VIDEO, PICTURES: Tshabangu Meets President Mnangagwa, Defends Alliance

VIDEO: Controversial CCC Honorable Senator S. Tshabangu was spotted at Pupu yesterday, where he engaged in a meeting with his political ally, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Addressing questions about his meeting with the ruling party leadership, Tshabangu justified his actions by emphasizing the distinction between partisan issues and national interests. He argued that there are critical national issues that require unity and cooperation from all stakeholders.
However, there is speculation that Tshabangu’s allegiance lies with President Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF, with some suggesting that he may have been strategically placed to undermine the opposition. Despite the controversy surrounding his affiliations, Tshabangu remains a prominent figure within pro-Zanu PF political circles, leaving many wondering about his actual role in the CCC.
