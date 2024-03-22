ZANU PF MP likens SADC to burial society, ‘suggests’ withdrawal from regional body

Image- OpenParlyZw

Shamva South Member of Parliament, Joseph Mapiki, in a recent National Assembly debate on land tenure, likened Southern African Development Community (SADC) to a burial society.

He suggested that Zimbabwe need not fear SADC’s influence.

He emphasized the country’s autonomy, stating it can choose to remain or withdraw from SADC, highlighting the perceived lack of support during elections.

He said Zimbabwe’s stance on SADC reflects a sentiment of independence and self-determination.

Apparently, the ruling party ZANU PF is not happy with SADC after it condemned the 2023 polls as not having been free and fair.

A number of observer missions including the one from African Union and European Union also made the same conclusion.

Zwnews