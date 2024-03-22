ZANU PF MP likens SADC to burial society, ‘suggests’ withdrawal from regional body

Image- OpenParlyZw
Shamva South Member of Parliament, Joseph Mapiki, in a recent National Assembly debate on land tenure, likened Southern African Development Community (SADC) to a burial society.
He suggested that Zimbabwe need not fear SADC’s influence.
He emphasized the country’s autonomy, stating it can choose to remain or withdraw from SADC, highlighting the perceived lack of support during elections.
He said Zimbabwe’s stance on SADC reflects a sentiment of independence and self-determination.
Apparently, the ruling party ZANU PF is not happy with SADC after it condemned the 2023 polls as not having been free and fair.
A number of observer missions including the one from African Union and European Union also made the same conclusion.
Zwnews
Information filtering through is that the government has suspended operating licenses Bluecircle and City Bus… Read More
VIDEO: Controversial CCC Honorable Senator S. Tshabangu was spotted at Pupu yesterday, where he engaged… Read More
In a shocking incident, an unidentified Zimbabwean man faced brutal punishment after being caught bonking… Read More
Tragedy struck as UK based Zimbabwean socialite Shelter MacBolan lost her life in a car… Read More
In a recent ruling reported by The Manica Post, a diaspora couple, Godwin Gudu and… Read More
A former traditional leader identified as Patyavazungu has lost his vehicle and household property after… Read More