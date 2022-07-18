City of Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says the government is lying that councils requested fire engines and has has demanded to be availed letters to that effect.

“May we have a copy of the resolutions by councils requesting those engines.

“This is a lie. The letters from council requesting such should be shown,” he says.

He was responding to a story in a local state run daily newspaper alleging that councils requested the fire engines.

Local government deputy minister Miriam Chombo told Parliament recently that councils requested the fire engines.

Meanwhile, the government through the Ministry of Local government is forcing councils to buy fire engines from Belarus, however the local authorities are saying the move is corrupt and not good for the country.

Zwnews