The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has opened the delimitation voters` roll for inspection by the public.

The purpose of the inspection is to allow the public to check if their names are appearing on the voters` roll.

The Commission calls on political parties to also inspect the voters roll.

ZEC spokesperson Jasper Mangwana says this voter roll inspection will assist and clear issues raised around the credibility of the voters roll.

Apparently, ZEC has over the years been trying to shake off a bad imagine.

It has been accused of rigging elections on behalf of the ruling party ZANU PF.

Zwnews