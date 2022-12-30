National police authorities have confirmed that a 13-year-old Grade Seven pupil from rural Kezi in Matabeleland South Province fell pregnant after she was raped by a general worker employed as a general worker at their family homestead.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the rape case came to light after the girl’s mother, who was in South Africa, returned home on Christmas Day, only to realise that her child was now pregnant.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of rape which occurred in Kezi in August 2022, where a 13-year-old grade seven pupil was raped by a 16-year-old male juvenile employed as a general worker at the victim’s homestead. The suspect and the victim were left at the homestead after the victim’s parents had gone to South Africa. The offence came to light after the victim’s mother returned from SA on 25/12/22 and found her daughter pregnant,” the police posted on its Twitter handle.

The latest incident evokes memories of a 9-year-old girl from Masekesa village in Tsholotsho, under Chief Gampu, who grabbed global headlines after she fell pregnant and subsequently gave birth to a baby boy at a Bulawayo medical center, some months ago.

The girl’s biological father, aged 29, was also arrested after he reportedly warned his daughter that “goblins will visit her at night and insert something in her private parts.”

Zwnews