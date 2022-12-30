Renowned Roman Catholic clergyman Father Fidelis Mukonori says the United States of America is in the habit of weakening developing countries so as to achieve world dominance.

Father Mukonori says the US uses tactics like imposition of sanctions to weaken countries like Zimbabwe, adding that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is overcoming them.

“The USA relies on weakening the developing countries in order to have world domination.

“His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has been resilient in overcoming the effects of sanctions through innovation and projects aimed at making Zimbabwe self sufficient,” he says.

Speaking during the National Day of Thanksgiving, in Bulawayo this afternoon, Father Mukonori said the coercive unileteral sanctions only serve the interest of the western economies.

He added that today the country prays for the end of the gruesome treatment which he said is unGodly.

Zwnews