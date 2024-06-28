Minister of Agriculture Dr. Anxious Masuka has announced the revamp of the Presidential Goat Scheme, which initially distributed 6,000 goats before being halted due to supply issues.

The scheme aims to benefit 35,000 villages, including chiefs, headmen, and 1.8 million homesteads.

The program will resume after addressing previous challenges to ensure smoother implementation.

The programme has so far managed to distribute goats to 4 400 households, which has resulted in a 14 percent growth in production from 4 259 176 in 2021 to 4 891 787 goats in 2022.

The Presidential Goat Pass on Scheme is part of the Government’s timely interventions to accelerate rural development 8.0 in line with the push to achieve an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The Presidential goat scheme aims to distribute 632 000 goats of improved genetics across the country.

Under the scheme each of the 35 000 villages in the country will receive one buck (male goat) and 17 does for distribution to vulnerable families in every village.

At the launch of the scheme in Chipinge last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the launch was a significant milestone and key indicator of the Second Republic’s resolve to improve the welfare and livelihoods of Zimbabweans, especially those in the rural areas.

Zwnews