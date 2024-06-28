JOHANNESBURG- President Cyril Ramaphosa has lashed out at Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen, in one of the letters leaked into the public space.

Ramaphosa accuses the DA of negotiating in bad faith by moving the goalposts.

He says the party is jeopardising the formation of a Government of National Unity.

South Africans have been waiting for a new cabinet since last week’s presidential inauguration.

In his letter to Steenhuisen, the president accuses the DA of trying to create a “parallel government”.

