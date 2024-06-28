Former Dynamos and Warriors utility player, Norman Maroto has died.

The Zimbabwe Football Association has extended its condolences message to the Maroto family and the football fraternity for the lose.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we extend our sincere condolences on the passing of Norman Maroto, a cherished member of the Zimbabwe football family.

“Norman’s contribution to Zimbabwean football was immense and profound.

“As a player, he graced the pitch with exceptional talent, earning admiration and respect from fans and peers alike.

“His transition into a football administrator further showcased his dedication to the sport, and his work with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) was marked by a steadfast commitment to the welfare of players and the growth of football in our nation.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said the country’s football mother body on its X handle.

Zwnews