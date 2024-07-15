The government has lifted its ban on the importation of second hand motor vehicles that are more than 10 years old into the country provided they meet certain conditions.

Earlier this year, through SI 54 of 2024 Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment), the Government outlawed Zimbabweans from importing cars that are 10 years or older.

It added that anyone who imports such a car will have to re-export it at his/ her own expense.

Through SI 111 of 2024 [CAP. 14:05] Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations. 2024 (No. 11) specifies that people can import cars over 10 years since the date of manufacture if they meet a certain criteria.

Zwnews