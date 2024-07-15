The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Guruve have arrested a suspected mental patient, Bios Gweshe (34) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a church shrine at Gweshe Village on 12/07/24.

The suspect allegedly killed his daughter, Grace Gweshe with an axe.

Meanwhile, police in Lupane are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Mlonyeni Village on 12/07/24.

The victim, Lucy Sibanda (84) was found dead with multiple cuts on the head and neck. Logic Nyathi (24), who is being linked to the case is on the run.

The police therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews