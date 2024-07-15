Controversial social media influencer Shadaya Knight says men should always trust their instincts as this often come true.

Commenting on a story in which a man divorced his wife after seeing her cheating in a dream, Kight said such a dream wouldn’t have happened if it was not the truth.

“Men, always trust your instincts, if it wasn’t happening you wouldn’t have those thoughts or dreams,” posted on his X handle.

Knight is known for speaking his mind even when it is unpopular.

In the story, a man’s decision to file for divorce was entirely premised on a dream vision of his wife cheating on him with a neighbour.

Despite having no strong evidence of his wife’s infidelity, Energy Moyo from Lobenvale suburb in Bulawayo’s justification for filing for divorce centred on vivid dreams.

He said that whenever he had those dreams, he would wake up convinced that his wife Angela Dube was unfaithful. In these disturbing dreams, he claimed his wife was romantically involved with another man.

Waking up from them, he would be left deeply troubled and questioning his wife’s faithfulness. In his application yet to be heard at the Bulawayo Customary Court, Moyo stated his desire to dissolve the marriage.

