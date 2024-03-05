Govt hikes fuel pump prices

The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has hiked fuel pump prices.
In a public notice, ZERA said the new prices is with immediate effect.
The new prices are as follows: Petrol now US$1.68 from US$1.64 in February and Diesel is now selling at US$1.69 from US$1.67 per litre.
