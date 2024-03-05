Zambian President HH salutes Joe Biden for easing Zim sanctions

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed pleasure following a move taken by US President Joe Biden to remove sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.
Posting on his X handle, Hichilema praised the US leader for listening to Africa’s call to have the sanctions removed.
“Pleased to see @POTUS President Biden terminate the Zimbabwe Sanctions Program.
“This is further evidence that Pres. Biden listens to his African partners.
“We hope this is an opportunity for a new direction for Zimbabwe and regional engagement,” he says.
Zwnews
