Zambian President HH salutes Joe Biden for easing Zim sanctions

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed pleasure following a move taken by US President Joe Biden to remove sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Posting on his X handle, Hichilema praised the US leader for listening to Africa’s call to have the sanctions removed.

“Pleased to see @POTUS President Biden terminate the Zimbabwe Sanctions Program.

“This is further evidence that Pres. Biden listens to his African partners.

“We hope this is an opportunity for a new direction for Zimbabwe and regional engagement,” he says.

Zwnews