‘John Doe’ Fined: South African Cuan Reed Govender fined US$300 for illegal possession of 5 live rounds of ammunition following his arrest at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Presidency spokesman George Charamba has claimed Govender is same ‘John Doe’ who emailed airport bomb threat last week.

Confirmation of Govender’s arrest came from Charamba, who revealed that airport authorities discovered suspicious items, including bullets, in his luggage.

This discovery led to an immediate investigation, now escalated into a state security operation.

Zwnews