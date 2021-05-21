File photo: For illustration purpose

The government through the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has indefinitely suspended the importation of all maize, maize meal with immediate effect, and has since notified grain millers and traders.

AMA says owing to this notice, all permits issued before the announcement will automatically expire on the 31st of May 2021.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Zimbabwe spent close to US$300 million on maize imports last year, this has been attributed to two successive droughts.

-Zwnews