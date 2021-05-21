At least 230 students are graduating today at the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) in Bindura.

This is the university’s 5th graduation ceremony, since its inception in 2012. The institution is the first Pentecostal University in Zimbabwe.

Among those graduating are from of disciplines including business, economics and accounting, humanities, education and social sciences, law, health, science and technology faculties.

Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, who is the Chancellor of the University is set to officiate at graduation ceremony.

About 148 graduants are female while 82 are males. ZEGU is an accredited degree awarding institution whose moto is centered on the element of developing a total person who can bring solutions to the world.

-Zwnews