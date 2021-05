President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the Midlands Province, Gokwe South where he is officiating at the National Culture Commemoration, as part of the ongoing Culture Week.

The National Culture Commemoration is being held at Chief Njelele Homestead.

Meanwhile, the culture is that intricate tapestry of individual norms, values, and a specific history that ties a people together and is part of their identity.

-Zwnews