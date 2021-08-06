The government is in the process of assessing the schools preparedness for re-opening after the Covid 19 induced break.

Minister Primary and Secondary Education Cain Mathema recently visited some schools in Zaka District, Chimedza Primary, Danda Secondary and St. Anthony’s High as part of the ministry and partners’ countrywide monitoring exercise to assess preparedness for reopening.

Meanwhile, the government says it is taking measures to promote the National e-learning programme, through the provision of internet connectivity in schools.

“Furthermore, the National e-Learning Prog will be complemented by the @UNICEFZIMBABWE GIGA Schls Connectivity Project.

“The overall objective of GIGA in Zimbabwe is to connect every schl to the internet and afford every young person access to information,” says the ministry.

This will see all students, pupils and the general public using the set up facilities enjoying free access to internet services as well as at Community Information Centres and Community Village Information Centres.

Zwnews