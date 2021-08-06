Two people were burnt beyond recognition while three others were seriously injured in a head-on collision after a Toyota Hilux driver failed to negotiate a curve and encroached the opposite lane at the 2km peg along Wedza-Sadza Road yesterday.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said names of the deceased were being withheld until their next of kin were notified.

“I can confirm that there was a fatal accident which killed two, a driver and a passenger who were burnt beyond recognition in Wedza yesterday,” he said. “The injured and bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Wedza Hospital and mortuary and are awaiting postmortem.”

Insp Chazovachiyi said on the fateful day, a male adult was driving a Toyota Hilux D4D towards Wedza towing another vehicle using a rope.

He said it was allegedly that upon reaching the 2km peg on the Wedza-Sadza Road, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and encroached the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit.

“The Honda Fit car caught fire and was reduced to a wreckage with its two occupants, the driver and the passenger, being burnt beyond recognition in the inferno,” said Insp Chazovachiyi.

