Exiled former cabinet minister and Generation 40 Master-minder Jonathan Moyo has ruled out any prospects of him returning to the ruling ZANU-PF party.

Moyo who has a history of leaving and coming back to ZANU-PF says this time around he is not going to return to the party whatsoever.

“It would be easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for me to go back to Zanu PF, let alone to support Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Red lines were crossed in Nov 2017. I cannot go back to Zanu PF & still love my wife and kids. Zanu PF will never be everyone’s party, again!,” he says.

Recently, ZANU PF opened its doors to repentant G40 members, but shut them for Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao, Saviour Kasukuwere as well as Walter Mzembi.

Zwnews