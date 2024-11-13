The government says it has directed local authorities to stop house demolitions.

This comes high on the heels of a demolition blitz conducted in Belvedere last week.

In an interview with state-run media, on Tuesday, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe distanced government from the demolition blitz, laying all blame on the council.

“We condemn that action, and yesterday we directed the mayor and town clerk to stop the demolitions.

“We distance ourselves from, and the central government distances itself from, such behaviour.

“We have nothing to do with that,” he said.

Garwe pointed out that while citizens have the right to housing, they shouldn’t abuse it by setting up illegal settlements.

“The new dispensation values all citizens and respects the constitution, which says housing is a fundamental right. People have the right to housing, but that said, we must not take the law into our own hands and say, I can build a house wherever I want.

“The law will still visit you. We do not want to take advantage of certain developments, and people must not start building recklessly,” he said.

Zwnews