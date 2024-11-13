The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results for 13 November 2024.

In a statement seen by this publication, the central bank said the auction received bids worth ZWG24,6535 with ask value of ZWG26.9178.

The gold coins and digital tokens were introduced as a store of value in an attempt to curb the local currency’s continued fall.

For long, the local currency has been performing badly against major convertible currencies especially the American dollar.

Zwnews