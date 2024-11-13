The Harare City Council has presented a US$548.2 million budget for 2025, listing its objectives and priorities as it struggles to restore the capital municipality to its former glory as one of leading cities in the region amid a protracted economic crisis.

Harare used to be rated as a top city in the region alongside the likes of Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban before and after independence, but it has now since fallen into a state of decay and chaos due to governance and economic problems – symbolising national failure.

The budget, titled Enhancing Service Delivery: Building a Sustainable Green Future Together, will cover critical areas:

i. Governance and Administration;

ii. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene;

iii. Social Services;

iv. Roads;

v. Public Safety and Security; and

vi. Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation.

Of the US$548 195 000 budget, US$137 335 000 million will be spent on capital expenditures and US$410 860 000 million on recurrent expenses.

Presenting the budget before Harare mayor Jacob Mafume and his council, Costa Mande, Finance and Development Committee chairperson, said:

“Your Worship, I move this motion in line with Section 276 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe No. 20 of 2013, that gives Local Authorities the power to levy rates and taxes to raise sufficient revenue for them to carry out their mandate and responsibilities.

Section 47 of the Public Finance Management Act [Chapter 22.19]

requires that council submits to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, a budget of estimated revenue and expenditure for the 2025 financial year and the related annual strategic plan for

approval.

The council approved budget shall be submitted to the Minister through the Accounting Officer, who makes

recommendations to the Minister with regards to the approval oramendment of the budget.

In line with this Act of Parliament, the

2025 budget neither has an accumulate surplus nor deficit.

Furthermore, Section 288 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15) supports the constitutional provision by demanding that each year, every committee shall prepare detailed estimates of the income and expenditure on revenue and capital accounts of that committee for the ensuing financial year; and submit the estimates to the Finance and Development Committee. Your Worship, the budget is programme based and the estimates are based on the following:

i. Governance and Administration

ii. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

iii. Social Services

iv. Roads

v. Public Safety and Security

vi. Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation.

I hereby present and lay a consolidation of these submissions before council.”

Newshawks